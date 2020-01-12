Siobhan Coulter Young
May 22, 1969 - January 4, 2020
Siobhan passed away January 4, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
She was the loving wife of John for 17 years, and mother of Colleen, her precious daughter whom she cherished.
We love you so much and are going to miss you.
Tim (Colleen's husband) and Jeff (Colleen's father) have given us so much support through this time. She will be deeply missed.
A private service will be held with close family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Huntington Beach, CA.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 12, 2020