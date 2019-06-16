Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Slade R. LaCuran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Slade R LaCuran 43, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday June 9, 2019 due to sudden cardiac arrest at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado with his family by his side. Slade was born December 20, 1975 in Idaho Falls, ID to Rita (Atchison) Peterson and Roger LaCuran. He leaves behind his wife Monica Lynn (McCullah) LaCuran of Grand Junction, Co; Two daughters, Crimson Farrah LaCuran of Grand Junction, Co and Samantha Hadler of Red Wing, MN; two step-sons, Keegan Edward Bogart and Gage Julian Bogart both of Grand Junction, Co; Mother, Rita Peterson, Step-Father, Torry Peterson, sister, Autumn LaCuran, brother, Chance Peterson, all of Idaho Falls, ID; step-brother, Ryan Peterson of Rigby, Idaho. Slade was preceded in death by his father, Roger LaCuran. Slade spent his childhood and his early adult years in Idaho Falls. Growing up with life long friends, Tom Humpherys and Loren Bitter. Slade was an avid BMX racer and was the state champion in Idaho. Later in life his hobbies included; riding sport bikes, dirt bikes and racing cars in Pocatello, ID. In 1998, Slade married his first love, Emily Jones and on June 17, 1998, his first daughter Samantha entered the world. Emily and Slade divorced just a year later. After working various jobs in town, Slade landed a job in the masonry trade and worked side by side with Tom Humpherys. Soon they were traveling out of town building major business buildings and shopping centers. In 2003, Slade's masonry job took him to Grand Junction, Co. Where by fate he met his queen and soulmate Monica. In-between working masonry, Slade spent a couple of years working in the oil field. Eventually deciding to go back to his loved craft and getting hired on with Asco Masonry. Slade and Monica eventually married on May 22, 2008. 2 years later miss Crimson Farrah came into the world. Not being able to agree on a name for a girl, the color of Slades Harley-Davidson came about in conversation which was Crimson Red Denim. Alas, Crimson! Slades love for motorcycles and what initials she would have "CFL", would also be decided with meaning, CFL would have to mean Choppers For Life. Slade was a fabulous, energetic, thoughtful and loving husband and daddy who also raised two boys as if they were his very own. Slade would often round up all the neighborhood kids in the back of his pick-up and head to Dairy Queen or venture off for a day on the town. Slade's heart was truly larger than life. He was the calm in a storm, the counselor, the jokester, the Karaoke singer, the sarcastic persuader, the planner, the problem solver and the life friend. His main goal in life was to make sure that himself and everyone around him was having a good time and was happy in life. If you were down and out, Slade came to the rescue. Helping friends, family and strangers in need is what made his heart full. Even if that need was just a smile, you had better come prepared. In Slade's mind, if it was worth doing, it was worth overdoing. Slade was the most raw, uncut, unfiltered, loveable guy you would ever meet. The kinda guy who didn't need a last name. He made hundreds upon hundreds of amazing, true, life-long friends and brothers along the way. He will so desperately be missed and his legacy and memory will forever continue. On my mind??!! Let's ride! A Celebration of Life will take place on June 18, 2019 6:PM, at Chipeta Golf Course 229 29 Rd. Grand Junction, CO. A final honoring and Celebration of Life will be held in Idaho Falls, ID. Date TBD. In lieu of flowers please donate to the go fund me set up for the family. Funeral arrangements are under the personal care of Jeff Gentry at Affordable Memorial Care.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 16, 2019

