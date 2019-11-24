Stacee Jo Bahler Sorensen (1958 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stacee Jo Bahler Sorensen.
Service Information
Russon Brothers - Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT
84111
(801)-328-8846
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Hidden Valley Country Club
11820 Highland Dr
Sandy, UT
View Map
Service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Hidden Valley Country Club
11820 Highland Dr
Sandy, UT
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Stacee Jo Bahler Sorensen

October 16, 1958 - November 12, 2019

Stacee Jo (Bahler) Sorensen, 61, passed away peacefully in her home on November 12, 2019, after her courageous two-year battle with stage IV Melanoma.

Stacee was born October 16, 1958, in Anderson, Indiana to Max Eugene Bahler and Elaine Emma Wackerle Bahler. She was known for her contagious laugh, quirky sense of humor, a love for all animals, and passion for helping others.

Stacee graduated from Anderson High School in Indiana and continued her education at Western Kentucky University, graduating in 1981. She moved to Grand Junction, CO and started her career in Health Information Management. Her opportunity continued to SLC, UT where she started her 34 year career at 3M-HIS.

Stacee is survived by her daughter, Lauren Blatnik; brothers, Scott, Steve, and Stuart Bahler; step-son, Eric (Kim) Sorensen (grandson Wesley); and step-daughter, Liz (Chad Gibson) Sorensen. She is also survived by Randy Blatnik, and Soren Sorensen. She is preceded in death by mother, Elaine and father, Max Bahler.

A celebration of Stacee's life will begin with a social hour at 2:00 p.m., followed by tributes to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hidden Valley Country Club, 11820 Highland Dr, Sandy, UT.

Contributions can be made in Stacee's honor at https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory. Click on Make a Memorial Gift.

Full obituary online at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details