Stacee Jo Bahler Sorensen
October 16, 1958 - November 12, 2019
Stacee Jo (Bahler) Sorensen, 61, passed away peacefully in her home on November 12, 2019, after her courageous two-year battle with stage IV Melanoma.
Stacee was born October 16, 1958, in Anderson, Indiana to Max Eugene Bahler and Elaine Emma Wackerle Bahler. She was known for her contagious laugh, quirky sense of humor, a love for all animals, and passion for helping others.
Stacee graduated from Anderson High School in Indiana and continued her education at Western Kentucky University, graduating in 1981. She moved to Grand Junction, CO and started her career in Health Information Management. Her opportunity continued to SLC, UT where she started her 34 year career at 3M-HIS.
Stacee is survived by her daughter, Lauren Blatnik; brothers, Scott, Steve, and Stuart Bahler; step-son, Eric (Kim) Sorensen (grandson Wesley); and step-daughter, Liz (Chad Gibson) Sorensen. She is also survived by Randy Blatnik, and Soren Sorensen. She is preceded in death by mother, Elaine and father, Max Bahler.
A celebration of Stacee's life will begin with a social hour at 2:00 p.m., followed by tributes to begin at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Hidden Valley Country Club, 11820 Highland Dr, Sandy, UT.
Contributions can be made in Stacee's honor at https://bestfriends.org/donate/make-gift-memory. Click on Make a Memorial Gift.
Full obituary online at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 24, 2019