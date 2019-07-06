Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Absolute Prestige Ranch 1351 Q Road Loma , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Steele Lee Rickenbach, 18, passed away June 29, 2019 in Richfield, Utah. He was born September 20, 2000 in Richfield to Scott George and Lori Lynn Sybesma Rickenbach, the youngest of four children. Steele loved his family and the farm and ranch life style. He loved animals and anything with wheels. In 2011, Steele and his siblings moved to Colorado where he lived with Rodney Jr. and Anna Rickenbach. Steele was known for his sense of style, big heart, wide smile and his great sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors, snow boarding, riding motorcycles and boating. He loved to travel and spend time with his Aunt Joanie Rickenbach Decker. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in May of 2019. Steele had a strong faith in God, family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all. Rest in peace Steelie. He is survived by his siblings: Saxxon (SteviRee) Rickenbach, Richfield; Lexxus Rickenbach, Minnesota; Slade Rickenbach, Colorado; grandfather, Richard (Bonnie) Sybesma, California; his aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, R J and Donna Vee Rickenbach; Marilyn Sybesma. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road Loma, Colorado.

Steele Lee Rickenbach, 18, passed away June 29, 2019 in Richfield, Utah. He was born September 20, 2000 in Richfield to Scott George and Lori Lynn Sybesma Rickenbach, the youngest of four children. Steele loved his family and the farm and ranch life style. He loved animals and anything with wheels. In 2011, Steele and his siblings moved to Colorado where he lived with Rodney Jr. and Anna Rickenbach. Steele was known for his sense of style, big heart, wide smile and his great sense of humor. He enjoyed the outdoors, snow boarding, riding motorcycles and boating. He loved to travel and spend time with his Aunt Joanie Rickenbach Decker. He graduated from Fruita Monument High School in May of 2019. Steele had a strong faith in God, family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all. Rest in peace Steelie. He is survived by his siblings: Saxxon (SteviRee) Rickenbach, Richfield; Lexxus Rickenbach, Minnesota; Slade Rickenbach, Colorado; grandfather, Richard (Bonnie) Sybesma, California; his aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, R J and Donna Vee Rickenbach; Marilyn Sybesma. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Absolute Prestige Ranch, 1351 Q Road Loma, Colorado. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close