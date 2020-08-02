Stella Louise MillerDecember 12, 1944 - July 26, 2020Stella L. Miller, of Clifton, CO, passed away at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. She was 75 years old.Stella was born to Melvin A. and Julia (nee Lenertz) Skramstad in Minot, North Dakota, on December 12, 1944, where her journey began. Raised and schooled in Minot, she met and married David Williams, a career U. S. Air Force member, in 1962. They later had two boys while stationed in Washington State, Thomas (1967), and Steven (1969). The family moved to Maine, where daughter Julie was born (1971). The family received new orders, and moved to South Dakota in 1974.Stella and David later divorced, and in 1978 she married Thomas Miller, also a member of the USAF. Stella and her family continued to relocate from place to place, including California, Nevada, and the United Kingdom, before settling in Colorado in 1985. She raised her children, worked retail and as a CNA for many years, and, in retirement, volunteered with the Foster Grandparent Program as a classroom aide with local schools, helping teach and nurture the special-needs children that she loved so much.Stella was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by sisters, Rita (Robert) Chacon of Thornton, CO, and Cindy (Barry) Flath of Grand Forks, ND, and her children and their respective spouses, Thomas (T.J.) Williams of Twentynine Palms, CA; Steven and Julie (nee Reed) Williams of Clifton, CO, and Julie (nee Williams) and Neal Alexander of Grand Junction, CO. Her life was full of blessings that included grandchildren, Danielle Carver, Brian Williams, James (Chase) Toliver, and Karina Toliver, all of Grand Junction, as well as many nephews, nieces, and others in her extended family.She was surrounded by family and friends who always had the time to visit, play a game of Skip-Bo, or to take her for outings. Her mother and father, Julia and Melvin A. Skramstad, along with her brother, Melvin C. (Sonny) Skramstad, preceded Stella in death.The family would like to thank the staff of HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction for the love and devotion they continually gave Stella. She loved her family as the most important thing in her life. She will be greatly missed by us all.Services will be held at a later time when everyone can come together.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.