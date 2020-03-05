Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Carbondale , IL View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Carbondale , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stella Rice



December 11, 1923 - February 29, 2020



Stella Marie Gallegos Rice died on February 29, 2020, in Winfield, Illinois. She was the tenth child out of 23, of the late Julian and Amalia Quintana Gallegos. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Richard Paul "Ricky", and 12 brothers and sisters.



She was born in Solar, Colorado on December 11, 1923, and baptized on January 23, 1924, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Walsenburg, Colorado. Her father was coal miner for many years. The family moved to Trinidad, Grand Junction, Cameo, and finally Mt. Harris, Colorado, where she grew up. She graduated from Hayden Union High School in Routt County. She then came to Grand Junction in 1941, to attend Mesa College where she met her future husband, Paul Rice, but didn't know it at the time.



Paul joined the military and she got a job at the Manhattan Cafe to help pay her college tuition fees. After college, she moved to Denver. In 1943, she enlisted in the Army (WACS) until 1945. While traveling on the train, she ran into the man who became the love of her life, Paul Rice. She went to Chicago with him and they were married in 1945. They moved to Maywood, where they started their family.



They had seven children, Richard Paul, Paulette Loisi (Mike), Melody Hof (Gary), Robyn White (Steve), Gayle Behnke (Don), Brian Rice (Joanne), and Scott Rice (Dawn). Stella had 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Eva Fruit and Sarah Nolan of Grand Junction, CO; Mary Lucero of Mesquite, NV; Barbara Castillo of West Valley City, UT, and Romelia Lewis of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Joe Gallegos of Boise, ID; Gene Gallegos of Clovis, CA; Gary Gallegos of Grand Junction, CO; David Gallegos of Albuquerque, NM, and Roy Gallegos of Santa Fe, NM, and many nieces and nephews.



Stella worked at the VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, Madden Mental Health Center as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Mental Health, JC Penney and eventually Giant City School, as a teacher's aide. At the age of 91 she retired. After she and Paul retired from the Chicago area they built a beautiful home in Carbondale, Illinois.



She enjoyed dancing and going to the casinos when she could. She was always up for an adventure and love to go on road trips.



Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Visitation will be 9 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Carbondale, with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Cemetery, Giant City School Library or the donor's choice,



The family thanks the staff at Central Dupage Hospital for the care given to their mother.

Stella RiceDecember 11, 1923 - February 29, 2020Stella Marie Gallegos Rice died on February 29, 2020, in Winfield, Illinois. She was the tenth child out of 23, of the late Julian and Amalia Quintana Gallegos. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul; son, Richard Paul "Ricky", and 12 brothers and sisters.She was born in Solar, Colorado on December 11, 1923, and baptized on January 23, 1924, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Walsenburg, Colorado. Her father was coal miner for many years. The family moved to Trinidad, Grand Junction, Cameo, and finally Mt. Harris, Colorado, where she grew up. She graduated from Hayden Union High School in Routt County. She then came to Grand Junction in 1941, to attend Mesa College where she met her future husband, Paul Rice, but didn't know it at the time.Paul joined the military and she got a job at the Manhattan Cafe to help pay her college tuition fees. After college, she moved to Denver. In 1943, she enlisted in the Army (WACS) until 1945. While traveling on the train, she ran into the man who became the love of her life, Paul Rice. She went to Chicago with him and they were married in 1945. They moved to Maywood, where they started their family.They had seven children, Richard Paul, Paulette Loisi (Mike), Melody Hof (Gary), Robyn White (Steve), Gayle Behnke (Don), Brian Rice (Joanne), and Scott Rice (Dawn). Stella had 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Eva Fruit and Sarah Nolan of Grand Junction, CO; Mary Lucero of Mesquite, NV; Barbara Castillo of West Valley City, UT, and Romelia Lewis of Jacksonville, FL; brothers, Joe Gallegos of Boise, ID; Gene Gallegos of Clovis, CA; Gary Gallegos of Grand Junction, CO; David Gallegos of Albuquerque, NM, and Roy Gallegos of Santa Fe, NM, and many nieces and nephews.Stella worked at the VA Hospital in Hines, Illinois, Madden Mental Health Center as the Administrative Assistant to the Director of Mental Health, JC Penney and eventually Giant City School, as a teacher's aide. At the age of 91 she retired. After she and Paul retired from the Chicago area they built a beautiful home in Carbondale, Illinois.She enjoyed dancing and going to the casinos when she could. She was always up for an adventure and love to go on road trips.Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale with Father Robert Flannery officiating. Visitation will be 9 - 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Carbondale, with military honors.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Cemetery, Giant City School Library or the donor's choice,The family thanks the staff at Central Dupage Hospital for the care given to their mother. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close