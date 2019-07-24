Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 (765)-468-6616 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Thornburg Memorial Chapel 2048 N Cr 1000 W Parker City , IN 47368 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stephen Dale Gibson



November 1, 1943 - July 21, 2019



Stephen Dale Gibson, 75, of Eaton, IN, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at his residence.



He was born November 1, 1943, in Muncie, IN, the son of Dale and Mary (Ballingall) Gibson. He was a 1965 graduate of Blue River High School of Mooreland, IN. He honorably served in the Indiana National Guard, active during the Vietnam War.



Steve most recently was a part-time driver for B & L Thornburg Trucking of Parker City, IN. He owned and operated Triple G Sanitation of Grand Junction, CO for ten years until his retirement in 1996. He previously had worked with his brother-in-law, Jerry Gordon, owning and operating G & G Outfitters Hunting and Guide Service, 1985-87, and prior to that he was owner and operator of Gibson Sanitation of Modoc, IN from 1971 to 1985. He had also owned and operation the DX Service Station in Mooreland, IN from 1967-71



Steve enjoyed the great outdoors as an avid "Mule" Rider, navigating the trails of Colorado, Indiana and anywhere else he could explore. He was a coon hunter and fisherman, but most enjoyed the title of grandfather, watching their sporting events. If you knew Steve, you know that he was an avid storyteller. No one could bring a story to life better.



Steve leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 53 years, Carol; children, Gena Ruble (Michael), Stephen Gibson, Jr. (Jenny), and Shawn Gibson; siblings, Gretchen Gibson, Kama Gibson and Kevin Gibson; grandchildren, Shane Ruble, Gunner Gibson, Claudia Harvey and Tanner Harvey, and great-grandchildren, Mabrey, Raylee and Paislee. He was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN with Pastor Jeremy Duncan officiating. A memorial gathering will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Cremation was selected. Online condolences may be expressed at

Stephen Dale GibsonNovember 1, 1943 - July 21, 2019Stephen Dale Gibson, 75, of Eaton, IN, passed away peacefully with family by his side, Sunday morning, July 21, 2019, at his residence.He was born November 1, 1943, in Muncie, IN, the son of Dale and Mary (Ballingall) Gibson. He was a 1965 graduate of Blue River High School of Mooreland, IN. He honorably served in the Indiana National Guard, active during the Vietnam War.Steve most recently was a part-time driver for B & L Thornburg Trucking of Parker City, IN. He owned and operated Triple G Sanitation of Grand Junction, CO for ten years until his retirement in 1996. He previously had worked with his brother-in-law, Jerry Gordon, owning and operating G & G Outfitters Hunting and Guide Service, 1985-87, and prior to that he was owner and operator of Gibson Sanitation of Modoc, IN from 1971 to 1985. He had also owned and operation the DX Service Station in Mooreland, IN from 1967-71Steve enjoyed the great outdoors as an avid "Mule" Rider, navigating the trails of Colorado, Indiana and anywhere else he could explore. He was a coon hunter and fisherman, but most enjoyed the title of grandfather, watching their sporting events. If you knew Steve, you know that he was an avid storyteller. No one could bring a story to life better.Steve leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife of 53 years, Carol; children, Gena Ruble (Michael), Stephen Gibson, Jr. (Jenny), and Shawn Gibson; siblings, Gretchen Gibson, Kama Gibson and Kevin Gibson; grandchildren, Shane Ruble, Gunner Gibson, Claudia Harvey and Tanner Harvey, and great-grandchildren, Mabrey, Raylee and Paislee. He was preceded in death by his parents.A memorial service to celebrate Steve's life will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Wilson Shook Funeral Homes, Thornburg Memorial Chapel of Parker City, IN with Pastor Jeremy Duncan officiating. A memorial gathering will be from 1:00 p.m. to service time on Saturday, at the funeral home. Cremation was selected. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonshookfuneralhomes.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Vietnam War World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close