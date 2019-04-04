Steve Foster
June 19, 1958 - March 30, 2019
Steve Parker Foster, Jr. . passed away suddenly March 30, 2019, at HopeWest in Grand Junction, CO.
He was born June 19, 1958, to Steve and Tookie Foster in Grand Junction. Steve was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1976 and attended Mesa College. He was employed by The Business Incubator and worked for FCI Construction for many years. He loved the outdoors and was an avid skier.
Steve was a loving and devoted husband to his wife, Teresa, for more than 27 years. His son, Steven, was the light of his life and they shared many adventures together.
Steve is survived by his wife, Teresa Foster; son, Steven and daughter-in-law, Candace of Denver, CO. Also surviving are his mother, Tookie Foster; sister, Becky Foster (Robert Gregg) of Grand Junction, and brother, Joe Foster of Grand Junction and Meeker. He was blessed with many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Steve Parker Foster, Sr.
He will be greatly missed and always loved. The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at HopeWest for their kindness and support.
Services will be held on Sunday April 7, 2019, at the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 550 25 ½ Road at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Steve's name may be made to HopeWest Grand Junction, The Center for Independence in Grand Junction, or the .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 4, 2019