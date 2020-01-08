Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve R. Frowiss. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Steve R. Frowiss



August 18, 1950 - January 2, 2020



Steve R. Frowiss, of Loma, passed away on January 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was 69.



Steve was born on August 18, 1950, in Santa Barbara, California, to Marion "Cotton" and Marian (Smith) Frowiss. He spent his childhood in Santa Barbara and graduated high school there. Steve joined the US Army in 1969, and was a helicopter gunner until he was honorably discharged in 1972. Throughout his life he was a cowboy, welder, truck driver, and finally a concrete pump operator. Steve would also say he was a graduate from the School of Hard Knocks. Steve married the love of his life, Kathleen Dangler, on November 26, 1983, in Eufaula, Alabama. They moved to Loma, where they have resided for the last 28 years.



Steve loved drag racing, street rods, and working on his '48 Ford. His greatest love was his family, and was especially proud of his son and grandchildren. Steve was known to pick on everyone. He was brutally blunt, but you always knew exactly where you stood with him, and his heart was as big as he was.



Steve is survived by his wife, Kathleen; son, Christopher (Duanna) Frowiss of Granger, Texas; grandsons, Shelby and Colby, and his brother, Albert Frowiss, of California. He is preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Nancy "Baby Jane" Bartlet.



No services are planned for Steve, but memorial contributions may be in his name to the Gary Sinise Foundation at



