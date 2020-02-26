Steven Anthony Jones
July 23, 1957 - February 23, 2020
Grand Junction resident Steven A. Jones, age 62, passed away at his sister's home in Olathe on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
A graveside funeral service for Mr. Jones will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at the Mesa View Cemetery in Delta, with Father Daniel Jones, Jr. officiating. There will be a viewing/visitation held one hour prior to the graveside service in the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Steven Anthony Jones was born in Delta, Colorado on July 23, 1957, to Daniel Edwin and Vivian Mary (Falkenberg) Jones. He attended school in Delta and went to Delta High School. He married Carolyn Ensley.
Mr. Jones had been in Olathe for just a short time, coming there from Grand Junction. He was a sawmill worker at Doug Jones Sawmill for many years. In high school, Steve enjoyed playing golf and baseball. He played guitar, wrote songs, and painted pictures. He also enjoyed rock hounding with the Jones family.
Steven is survived by his wife, Carolyn Jones; step-daughters, Karen Fischer, Laura O'Neil, Rebecca Kearl, and Kathleen Kearl; brothers, Fr. Daniel Jones Jr. of Westcliffe, CO; Gordon R. "Dick" Jones (Diane) of Austin, TX, and Douglas L. Jones (Faye) of Grand Junction; sisters, Jean Matula (Bob) of Montrose, and Rebecca Moreland of Olathe; and three step-grandchildren. He also had many nieces nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews that enjoyed their uncle particularly at Christmas. He is also survived by Chuck Schlappe, a lifelong friend.
Mr. Jones was preceded in death by his mother; father; brother, Michael, and sister, Cheryll Jones.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020