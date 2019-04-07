Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Sherer. View Sign

Steven L. Sherer "Mr. Aloha"

September 6, 1941 - March 27, 2019

On Wednesday, March 27, 2019, Steven Leo Sherer, loving husband and father, died peacefully at St. Mary's Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Steven was born on September 6, 1941, in Bakersfield, CA to Fred and Thomasina Sherer and spent his childhood years in Long Beach, CA. During his youth, he fondly spent time on his maternal grandparent's small family farm in Orange County, CA, when "oranges actually still grew there." As a young man, Steven frequently surfed with some of the greats of his time in southern California and played water polo in high school. After graduating high school, he quickly took up learning about sailing and began studying carpentry as a trade. He also briefly attempted to be a stunt man. It was from 1962 to 1968 that he served in the Naval Reserves.

In 1969, he sailed to Honolulu, HI from Long Beach with his friend Duncan. After arriving in Waikiki, he was known to work on Peter Fonda's 82 foot ketch boat named the Tattoosh, while also repairing his own vessel in dry dock. That same year, he met his first wife, Jill, and they sailed to Pago Pago, America Samoa with a small crew. Shortly after the return of their voyage, the two settled down and he built his first home in Kula, Maui, where his daughter, Krista, was born. It was during this time that he started his contracting business called Maui Joinery.

Steven was known as a master carpenter and woodworker. An entirely self-taught man, he became a well-respected builder, constructing homes all over Maul, focusing most of his work in the west side of the island in the Kaanapali hills. After separating from Jill in 1978, Steven decided to work on attaining his charter captain's license and did so in 1981, where he later became the captain of the Finest Kind out of the Lahaina Harbor until 1987.

After his time as a big game charter captain, Steven moved to the Big Island of Hawaii where he met his current wife, Pat. The two were married in 1991 in the small church of Kahakuloa on Maui. Subsequently, the couple moved from the Big Island to Maui and lived on the outskirts of the small Hawaiian village of Kahakuloa from 1992 to 2007.

In 1996, Steven and his oldest and dearest friend, John Wittenburg, would ride a mule pack down the crater of Haleakala of Maui with provisions for campers staying on the mountain. This endearing adventure eventually spurred Steven's age-old love for the Cowboy Way, which led him to join the Single Action Shooting Society (SASS), where he fondly practiced Cowboy Action Shooting from that same year until his later days.

In true Steven Sherer fashion, he took everything on with gusto and eventually became the Territorial Governor of the Maui Marshals, the affiliated Hawaiian club of SASS. His alias with the Marshals was Lobo Negro, black wolf, and he would dress in all black from head to toe, often being compared to Black Bart. With a flair for style and theatrics, added to him being an impressive shot, he truly loved Cowboy Action Shooting and many still affectionately address him as Lobo to this day.

While at a shooting roundup, Steven met Pat (Pinto) Schutz and his wife, Diane, and the couple invited Steven and his wife, Pat, to Palisade, CO. He quickly fell in love with the land and the community and decided to buy property there, determined on becoming a farmer in his 60s. It didn't take long for him to naturally blossom into an organic peach farmer, naming his operation Aloha Organic Fruit.

Steven was an absolutely dedicated organic orchardist. Knowing nothing of organic farming or peaches, he worked closely with the Morton family of Palisade to turn the soil organic and plant new trees, soon becoming an expert in the industry and was often seen on the local news, speaking on the commodity he loved.

Known about town as "Mr. Aloha," Steven was always friendly and good-humored, sharing the spirit of aloha with the market goers and customers at the storefront. Steven truly believed in kindness, doing the right thing and cared for his community, even serving as a Board Member on the Palisade Chamber of Commerce.

In his later years, Steven would sometimes say, "The longest walk I want to take is to my horse." He was an Old West aficionado, a voracious reader and truly believed in living by the cowboy code. He loved his family, his friends, his Tabasco, his whiskey and beer, and his dog, Chance, as well as the family's many rescued cats.

Steven was an artisan of life, authentic and courageous, good natured, charming and was filled with style and class. He lived his life completely by design and will be dearly missed by those that had the chance to have their lives colored with his grace, grit, intellect, humor and heart.

Steven is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Krista; grandson, Sterling; son, David; daughter-in-law, Amy, and granddaughters, Victoria and Veronica.

Per Steven's wishes, there will be no service, his ashes will be spread in Palisade, CO, as well as in Kahakuloa and Lahaina, Maui, HI. The family encourages all that want to honor his incredible life to remember him by one of his favorite quotes from John Wayne, "Courage is being scared to death - and saddling up anyway."

