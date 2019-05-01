Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Bounds. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Ollie Sue Bounds

September 15, 1927 - April 26, 2019

Ollie Sue Bounds was born on September 15, 1927, in Huntsville, TX, one of five children born to Henry Nathaniel Sylvester and Chessie Eleanor Sylvester. As a result of a stroke on Easter Sunday, Sue went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, CO.

At a very young age she fell in love with and married Kenneth Bounds in Madisonville, TX, on June 11, 1943. Before Ken's passing in 2011, they celebrated 68 years of marriage.

Kenneth and Sue were loved and honored by their six children: sons, Joseph Bounds (Mavis) of Grand Junction; Michael Bounds (Brenda), Audie Bounds (Kim), and Steve Bounds all of Clifton, CO; daughters, LaGayle Atwell (Robert) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Bonnie Clark of Grand Junction, CO. Sue has 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Bounds; granddaughter, Letytia LaGayle Lupton; great-grandson, Aiden Lee Miller; brothers, Alan Sylvester and William Sylvester; and sisters, Dorothy Northcutt and Barbara Anderson.

Ken and Sue owned and managed several businesses in the area, for over 24 years they owned and operated "The Overpass Store" in Clifton, Colorado. After retirement Ken and Sue began to travel throughout the US and Mexico, visiting friends and family and fishing together. She loved her family and friends with whom she enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies and activities. She had many passions in her lifetime. Sue was a talented artist and was very skilled at dominos and card games of every kind. She loved cooking for her large family and friends. Many beautiful wedding cakes were made by Sue for couples around the Palisade/Clifton area.

Sue was an active member of the Gospel Ministries Church at 1622 Glenwood (corner of 16th and Glenwood), Grand Junction, CO, where funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Visitation will be hosted by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. Her final resting place will be at Palisade Cemetery, Palisade, Colorado.

The Bounds family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Doctors and Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and HopeWest Hospice for their special care. Donations, in Sue's honor, can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Gospel Ministries.



Ollie Sue BoundsSeptember 15, 1927 - April 26, 2019Ollie Sue Bounds was born on September 15, 1927, in Huntsville, TX, one of five children born to Henry Nathaniel Sylvester and Chessie Eleanor Sylvester. As a result of a stroke on Easter Sunday, Sue went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 26, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction, CO.At a very young age she fell in love with and married Kenneth Bounds in Madisonville, TX, on June 11, 1943. Before Ken's passing in 2011, they celebrated 68 years of marriage.Kenneth and Sue were loved and honored by their six children: sons, Joseph Bounds (Mavis) of Grand Junction; Michael Bounds (Brenda), Audie Bounds (Kim), and Steve Bounds all of Clifton, CO; daughters, LaGayle Atwell (Robert) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Bonnie Clark of Grand Junction, CO. Sue has 18 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Bounds; granddaughter, Letytia LaGayle Lupton; great-grandson, Aiden Lee Miller; brothers, Alan Sylvester and William Sylvester; and sisters, Dorothy Northcutt and Barbara Anderson.Ken and Sue owned and managed several businesses in the area, for over 24 years they owned and operated "The Overpass Store" in Clifton, Colorado. After retirement Ken and Sue began to travel throughout the US and Mexico, visiting friends and family and fishing together. She loved her family and friends with whom she enjoyed a wide variety of hobbies and activities. She had many passions in her lifetime. Sue was a talented artist and was very skilled at dominos and card games of every kind. She loved cooking for her large family and friends. Many beautiful wedding cakes were made by Sue for couples around the Palisade/Clifton area.Sue was an active member of the Gospel Ministries Church at 1622 Glenwood (corner of 16th and Glenwood), Grand Junction, CO, where funeral services will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.Visitation will be hosted by Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. Her final resting place will be at Palisade Cemetery, Palisade, Colorado.The Bounds family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Doctors and Nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and HopeWest Hospice for their special care. Donations, in Sue's honor, can be made to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or Gospel Ministries. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close