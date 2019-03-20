Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Butters. View Sign

Susan Y. Butters

November 9, 1943 - March 16, 2019

Susan Butters, loving wife and mom, passed away March 16, 2019, at her Grand Junction home with her loving family by her side and Tom holding her hand. She was 75.

Susan was born on November 9, 1943, in Stromsburg, NE from the union of Jack and Irma Howard. She graduated from Palisade High School where she was a cheerleader and member of the Rainbow Girls. She later attended the University of Colorado. She moved to Dallas, TX for a time where she worked for 20th Century Fox, billing movie theaters who played their films.

On October 2, 1964, after being invited on a blind date by her best friend, Sheila, and Tom's friend, Kent, Susan met Thomas Butters and they married on January 23, 1965. He survives.

Susan was a PTA mom and a 4-H Leader; she enjoyed tending her garden, growing flowers and listening to music.

Susan leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Tom or "her Tommie" Butters of Grand Junction, CO; son, Dee H. Butters, daughters, Tara (Larry) Zollinger of Hurst, TX, and Kristy (Ed) Christensen of La Jara, CO. Other survivors include five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

No services are planned.



