Obituary

Susan Jane McBee



March 1, 1943 - February 29, 2020



Susan is survived by her children, Brian, Shelly, Rick, Rebecca and Sarah, and their spouses; 21 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She grew up on a ranch in Rifle, Colorado; the oldest of four siblings, Barbara, Larry, Elaine and Samuel. As a child, she learned to work hard and love harder, to stretch a dollar and shrink expenses, and to make the most of what she was given.



Susan was a devoted wife to her husband, Harold. She helped him provide for her family and afforded them, and many of her grandchildren, higher educations. She taught high school English and Wellness, taught piano lessons and taught as a faithful member of her church.



Susan loved her family, her friends and her community. She cared for them, nurtured them, and inspired them to live up to their potential.



Susan fiercely defended what she believed in, which above all, was her family. Knowing she had their backs gave them confidence, hope and faith.



Susan was a true philanthropist. Although gone, her legacy of love through focused effort, generosity and kindness will endure within the many lives she has touched.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 8, 2020

