Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888

Susan L. Bostwick



November 9, 1945 - November 18, 2019



Susan L. "Sue" Bostwick passed away peacefully in her home on November 18, 2019, following a two-year battle with ALS.



Sue was born on November 9, 1945 to Dick and Jean Hollinger in Aurora, CO. After graduating from high school in Wanita, Nebraska, she moved to Colorado and attended Beth-El School of Nursing in Colorado Springs, where she studied to become a Registered Nurse. Sue enjoyed this career for over 30 years before retiring from St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO in 2010.



On November 23, 1985, Sue married Warren Bostwick and together they joined two families into a large, boisterous home full of love and laughter - lots and lots of laughter. Sue loved to travel and experience - and photograph - the beauty of the outdoors. In their travels together, Sue and Warren experienced many of the most beautiful places on God's earth, from Europe to the Alaskan wilderness to the southern tip of South America and everything in between. If there was a waterfall to be found in any of these locations, Sue would ensure that they visited it. Sue shared this love of travel and the outdoors with her children and grandchildren and together, they shared many wonderful adventures.



Sue was a dedicated Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Nurse, and Friend. She is survived by her husband, Warren Bostwick, and children, Gerald (Heather Lanza) Turpin, Sondra (Aaron) Landgraf, Kevin (Christine Coxsey) Bostwick, Brian (Clarice Martin) Bostwick, and Patti (Danny) Caba, as well as ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



Sue, and her amazing smile, will be missed by all.



