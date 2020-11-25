Susan Reed
November 15, 1950 - November 8, 2020
Susan Gayle Reed was born November 15, 1950, the oldest of five children born to Dr. William and Mary Lou Reed. Born in Boulder Colorado and raised in Grand Junction, Susan enjoyed summer vacations with her family fishing, playing tennis and hiking as well as winter breaks skiing in Aspen. Susan was a avid skier, and was a ski instructor for several seasons in her earlier years. She loved to be outdoors mountain biking, running, hiking, and skiing; always looking for adventure and exploration.
A 1968 graduate of Grand Junction High School, Susan was involved in many extracurricular activities; school newspaper (developing her early love for reading and writing), music, and Methodist Youth Fellowship. She was also a cheerleader for the GJHS Tigers.
Susan went on to attend the University of Phoenix and the University of Colorado and completed a Masters of Public Administration. She worked for many non-profit organizations including Foster Grandparent's and the Alzheimer's Association. She also served on several boards in Mesa County, Juniper Ridge Community School, Kids Voting, and the Charisma Chorus, and most recently working with NAMI.
She loved attending concerts (mostly blues and rock) and compare notes about various artists with friends and family.
Susan had a sharp intellect, loved discussing and debating ideas, politics, and philosophy. She was always current on political issues and advocated for social justice causes.
She was fun, spontaneous, and generous. She loved spending time with her family: daughter, Amelie Hooper (Dan Hooper Jr.), and granddaughters, Rachel and Kayla Hooper.
Along with her daughter and granddaughters she is survived by her siblings, Barbara Lacy Dissel, Debra Reed, Scot Reed, and Lisa Reed; nephews and nieces, Jacob Lacy, Andrew Lacy, Alex Kelly, and Lauren and Caroline Kelly. Susan is also survived by many friends who were like family who helped her in her last years with great camaraderie, intellectual discussions, community involvement, and care for her at home when she couldn't get out and about like she was used to. A huge thanks to everyone (who can't all be named here) for your generosity, care and concern when she needed it most.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Reed Family Trust at the Western Colorado Community Foundation. All donations go to support of local Western Colorado organizations near and dear to her heart. https://wc-cf.org/
A virtual memorial service will be held online on Susan's Facebook page on December 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.