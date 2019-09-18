Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Sue Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne "Sue" Davis



August 26, 1952 - September 12, 2019



Suzanne "Sue" Davis, 67, of Grand Junction, passed away September 12, 2019, at The Center at Foresight Rehabilitation.



Sue was born to Albert and Margot Wright on August 26, 1952, in Boulder, CO. She married Roger Davis on May 21, 1977 in Grand Junction.



Sue graduated from Fairview High School in Boulder, CO in 1970. She attended Mesa Junior College and graduated with an Associates Degree in Accounting in 1972. When Colorado Mesa University became a four-year college, she returned for her Bachelor's degree in Accounting and was a member of Mesa State Colleges' first graduating class in 1976. Throughout her life, Sue was an accountant for various local businesses. She worked for Jim Dible Oil Company, Monument Oil Company, Community Hospital, and Home Loan State Bank, where she retired from in December 2017.



Sue believed in giving back to her community. She volunteered 15 years at Monument Little League, helping with the GJHS Booster Club and marching band when her children were in high school.



She loved spending time at the family cabin in Woodland Park, CO. She and Roger enjoyed their yearly adventures to Mesquite, NV and Cripple Creek. Sue enjoyed being outside and loved to fish, hike, and snowshoe with her friends and family. She kept active and enjoyed working out with her friends at 970Muscle. Sue was an avid baseball and women's basketball fan; her favorite teams were the Colorado Rockies, Tennessee Volunteers, and UCONN. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and traveled often to the Eastern Slope to see them. When she was not on the go, Sue loved to read and work on puzzles. She had a heart of gold, was a willing listener to anyone who needed an ear, and offered advice only when asked. She had an amazing sense of humor and a signature laugh that will always be remembered by all who knew her.



Sue is preceded in death by parents, Albert and Margot Wright. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Roger; son, Danny (Camille) Davis; grandchildren, Kylie, Tyler, and Garrett of Colorado Springs, CO; daughter, Valerie (Chris) Manspeaker, grandchildren Brooke and Colton of Highlands Ranch, CO; sister, Elizabeth (Jay) Reed; nephew, Hamilton, and niece, Audrey all of Colorado.



A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church on Tuesday September 24, 2019, at 5:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Challenger Baseball, 3086 Bison Avenue, Grand Junction, CO 81504.



