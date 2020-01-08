Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Aynn Richards. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Aynn Richards



March 24, 2010 - November 9, 2019



Sylvia Aynn Richards' life was taken on November 9, 2019, at her home in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was nine years old.



Sylvia attended Chipeta Elementary School, where she was in the fourth grade. She loved to learn and read, often taking time to read books to her little sister, Tesla, whom she adored.



A lover of animals and nature, Sylvia spent many days on her grandparent's farm driving the tractor and using her imagination to create outdoor adventures. She was a loving caretaker for her pet gerbil, Boomer, and cat, Katniss, and also enjoyed tending to the chickens on the farm.



Though she participated in Girls on the Run and discovered she hated running, she never gave up. She was always very active and enjoyed dancing, gymnastics, roller skating, and riding her bike. Music was always a big part of her life, and she took every opportunity to dance and sing, much to the enjoyment of her family and anyone else in her presence.



Through her love of anime, Sylvia engaged her creative mind and established several strong friendships. She was a natural in front of the video camera and was very photogenic.



Most of all, Sylvia loved her family and she will be missed deeply by all those who loved her.



Sylvia is survived by her mother, Kylie Mayfield, and sister, Tesla Beagley; father, Ramsey Richards; sister, Meah Mogensen; grandparents, Jeanne Marie and Larry Garceau, and Tom and Margene Richards; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sylvia Richards GoFundMe account gf.me/u/wqttdb.



