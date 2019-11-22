Tamara Hill-Zimmerer
October 21, 1964 - October 30, 2019
Tamara was born in Washington, D.C., but Colorado became home to Tamara at a young age. At 55, she earned her wings. She passed peacefully in her sleep on October 30, 2019, surrounded by her children, Kali Grubaugh, Zachary Grubaugh, Ashtyn Zeunen, and Jadyn Zimmerer; her partner, Gary Nagy; siblings: Kimberly Brewster, Courtney Hill, Lindsay Hill, and Trent Olsen; and mother, Cynthia Bellini.
Tamara began her battle with cancer in 2015. The four year journey was handled with grace, optimism and strength. She was a true warrior, always armed with a smile and still putting others before herself.
On November 23, 2019 we invite you to celebrate the life of a truly beautiful woman. Celebration services will be held at New Hope Community Church, 880 Castle Valley Blvd, New Castle, CO. at 2:30 p.m.
Donations can be made to "Tamara Hill-Zimmerer". For additional details email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 22, 2019