February 9, 1959 - February 7, 2019

This world has lost a very special kind of woman, but Heaven has gained a beautiful angel.

Tammy was born in Farmington, New Mexico where she grew up and attended all her school years. Although she never complained, she suffered a lot of pain and life was never very fair for her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Cox; her mother, Betty J. Grenko; sister, Jamie Edwards; brother, Robert Cox; sister, Robin Cox; ma-maw, Bessie Green; papa, Pete Green; two-year-old nephew, Little John, and countless fur-babies. Tammy is most assuredly laughing and dancing with all of them now, as well as our father God.

Tammy never met a stranger and enjoyed laughing and having a great time with family and friends. She always reached out to help anyone in need as well as stray cats and dogs. If you wanted to cry she would cry with you but she would make you laugh and get over it. She cared for everyone and every animal in this world and just spread her love everywhere she could. She just loved and served everybody, especially her family.

Tammy is survived by her husband, Billie Mobley; son, Justin Mobley (Crystal); son, Rocky Sparks Jr.; daughter, Alicia Crowell (Shaun); son, Nicholas Mobley, and grandsons, Kellyn James Mobley, Brandon Watson, and Dustin Watson.

We will all miss her forever as she has left a gaping hole in our hearts. If you knew Tammy in your lifetime then you were truly blessed. We are welcoming the community to come rejoice in celebration of her life and the time we were blessed to spend with her. Those who did not know her are also welcome to attend because she would love to meet you at Clifton Christian Church on Monday, February 25, 2019. at 6:00 p.m.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019

