Tanya Carole Grewe



July 19, 1953 - August 17, 2020



Tanya Carole Grewe, 67, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away Monday, August 17, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Clarence Monroe and Marjorie Graves.



She married Robert Crites and had two daughters, Desiree and Tiffany. She later married Monroe Grewe on August 12, 1992, in Brazoria County and moved to have their life in Colorado where they enjoyed many adventures. In 1996 Monroe's daughter, Margaret, came to live with them to make their family complete.



Tanya is preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Marilyn.



She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Monroe; daughters, Desiree (Mike) Mavros, and Tiffany (Ray) Aspromonte; step-daughter, Margaret Grewe, and grandchildren, Chauncey, Tinsley, Brendan, Hailey, Alyssa, Skylar and Luna.



A private memorial service was held.



