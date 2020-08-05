1/1
Teri Anne Drost
1943 - 2020
Teri Anne Drost

March 9, 1943 - July 30, 2020

Teri A. Drost of Grand Junction, CO, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the HopeWest Care Center.

Teri was born in Ogallala, NE, on March 9, 1943, to Dr. James M. and Juanita F. Drost. She was baptized into Christs' family in August of 1943. Teri was raised in Delta, CO, and graduated from high school in 1961. In 1971, she received her license in Cosmetology, which she kept current for 49 years. In 1991, she received her B.A. in Career Guidance and Counseling from Mesa State College.

She was a member of the Grand Junction Gem and Mineral Club for many years. She became a master wire wrapper and taught classes. Her designs were extraordinary and at one time her creation was featured on a billboard to advertise an upcoming Gem and Mineral show.

She volunteered with hospice and also through Stephen Ministry. Other hobbies include swimming, clog dancing, and ATVing with her longtime companion, Larry "Earl" Goad.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Tina.

Survivors include children, AnnaMarie (Andy) Sanchez, Anita Sheetz, and Camron (Becky) Wyatt; brothers, James (Peggy) Drost, and Louis Drost; seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of her life will be held at Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, 840 N. 11th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501 on Friday, August 7, 2020. at 11:00 a.m.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2020.
