Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance Wm. Lester. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terrance "Terry" Wm. Lester



January 1, 1947 - July 29, 2019



Born to Juanita (Lanham) and Wm. S. Lester in Denver, CO, Terry was raised in Longmont, Denver and Lafayette, CO. He has two brothers, Tim Lester (Patty) of Arvada, CO, and Paul Jacek of Hollywood, CA. When he was seven years old, he was lucky enough to get another great dad in his life when his mom married Martin Jacek.



Terry attended schools in Denver until seventh grade when they moved to Lafayette. Armed with a wicked sense of humor and a trumpet, he found many life-long friends and a niche there. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1964 and was enrolled at CSU the next fall. Terry was one of those people who once he learned about something, he would know it for life-not for the next test, but for life. He graduated with a Business Degree in 1969 and immediately entered the Navy where he would be an Air Traffic Controller. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Amicarella, of Lafayette and they started on their grand adventure of 50 blessed years. Linda and Terry have two remarkable children, Casey D. Lester (Amy) of Grand Junction and Ellen Klein (Doug) of Maple Valley, WA. The blessing of five grandchildren was a bonus, Nikole Lester, Brystol Lester, Chase Lester, Pierce Klein, and Penny Klein.



While in the Navy, Terry and Linda would travel across the states many times serving at Glynco Naval Air Station in GA, Kingville Naval Air Station in Texas, and Mayport Naval Air Station in FL. He spent a year on the USS Roosevelt CVA 42. After an honorable discharge, Terry had several jobs on the Front Range until he found the perfect match and moved to Grand Junction, CO, in 1976 to open a western branch for Scientific Supply. He would later work for Huntington Labs doing the same job of Infection Control products, Janitorial products, and Wood Gym Seals and he was an expert on all his lines. He used to answer when anyone asked what he did, "I sell soap". One knew Terry was on the premises because you could hear the click of his boots and hear him laughing. He figured these customers were friends first and foremost.



After a massive stroke at 48 years old, Terry had to find new ways to be independent. He loved to go fishing, he loved his red Ural motorcycle with the sidecar since it was so well balanced for his needs, and he loved having his kids and grandkids around. He took great pleasure in his yard and beating his last time when mowing his half acre with the tractor. His love of small children and any type of critter showed his gentle spirit. He saved birds and feral cats, he returned lost dogs and was fascinated with hummingbirds and praying mantis. He stitched up frogs and would return any bug to its natural habitat. He also loved anything mechanical and that included planes. The day Terry was taken to Comfort Care at St. Mary's, we arrived on the tenth floor where ceiling to floor windows faced north. We mentioned the Blue Angels were to fly that afternoon so the most caring of nurses wheeled him to that window and the show began as if on cue. He watched with eyes wide open, pointing as they came into view. He was in his element. They gave him a fitting send off. Later, in his room the Blue Angels would fly past his window almost like a salute-in the Missing Man Formation.



Terry was one of those people who could do anything he set his mind to. He could roof his house, fix his car, do plumbing, or hand sew a boat cover. By the same token, he could write an exquisite letter, play a mean trumpet, or take a photo that was a keeper long before digital came into being. A man for all seasons, he loved fiercely.



Terry was a fighter-with declining health he fought through each added challenge. Years ago, his dad, Martin, gave him a poster that said, "Never give up", and he lived that adage every day. The morning of his heart attack he made sure the lawn was mowed first. And he made sure that Linda and the kids were under his wing and taken care of.



Terry requested no services. The thing he would have loved the most is for you to take your family to lunch, hold them close, and offer a toast to the love of family.



In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to join them in sending a middle school student to band camp: Redlands Middle School c/o Sarah Kampstra, 2200 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507, or in sending a developmentally delayed child to Camp Kiwanis: STRIVE, c/o Doug Sorter, 790 Wellington, Grand Junction, CO 81501.



Terrance "Terry" Wm. LesterJanuary 1, 1947 - July 29, 2019Born to Juanita (Lanham) and Wm. S. Lester in Denver, CO, Terry was raised in Longmont, Denver and Lafayette, CO. He has two brothers, Tim Lester (Patty) of Arvada, CO, and Paul Jacek of Hollywood, CA. When he was seven years old, he was lucky enough to get another great dad in his life when his mom married Martin Jacek.Terry attended schools in Denver until seventh grade when they moved to Lafayette. Armed with a wicked sense of humor and a trumpet, he found many life-long friends and a niche there. He graduated from Lafayette High School in 1964 and was enrolled at CSU the next fall. Terry was one of those people who once he learned about something, he would know it for life-not for the next test, but for life. He graduated with a Business Degree in 1969 and immediately entered the Navy where he would be an Air Traffic Controller. That same year he married his high school sweetheart, Linda Amicarella, of Lafayette and they started on their grand adventure of 50 blessed years. Linda and Terry have two remarkable children, Casey D. Lester (Amy) of Grand Junction and Ellen Klein (Doug) of Maple Valley, WA. The blessing of five grandchildren was a bonus, Nikole Lester, Brystol Lester, Chase Lester, Pierce Klein, and Penny Klein.While in the Navy, Terry and Linda would travel across the states many times serving at Glynco Naval Air Station in GA, Kingville Naval Air Station in Texas, and Mayport Naval Air Station in FL. He spent a year on the USS Roosevelt CVA 42. After an honorable discharge, Terry had several jobs on the Front Range until he found the perfect match and moved to Grand Junction, CO, in 1976 to open a western branch for Scientific Supply. He would later work for Huntington Labs doing the same job of Infection Control products, Janitorial products, and Wood Gym Seals and he was an expert on all his lines. He used to answer when anyone asked what he did, "I sell soap". One knew Terry was on the premises because you could hear the click of his boots and hear him laughing. He figured these customers were friends first and foremost.After a massive stroke at 48 years old, Terry had to find new ways to be independent. He loved to go fishing, he loved his red Ural motorcycle with the sidecar since it was so well balanced for his needs, and he loved having his kids and grandkids around. He took great pleasure in his yard and beating his last time when mowing his half acre with the tractor. His love of small children and any type of critter showed his gentle spirit. He saved birds and feral cats, he returned lost dogs and was fascinated with hummingbirds and praying mantis. He stitched up frogs and would return any bug to its natural habitat. He also loved anything mechanical and that included planes. The day Terry was taken to Comfort Care at St. Mary's, we arrived on the tenth floor where ceiling to floor windows faced north. We mentioned the Blue Angels were to fly that afternoon so the most caring of nurses wheeled him to that window and the show began as if on cue. He watched with eyes wide open, pointing as they came into view. He was in his element. They gave him a fitting send off. Later, in his room the Blue Angels would fly past his window almost like a salute-in the Missing Man Formation.Terry was one of those people who could do anything he set his mind to. He could roof his house, fix his car, do plumbing, or hand sew a boat cover. By the same token, he could write an exquisite letter, play a mean trumpet, or take a photo that was a keeper long before digital came into being. A man for all seasons, he loved fiercely.Terry was a fighter-with declining health he fought through each added challenge. Years ago, his dad, Martin, gave him a poster that said, "Never give up", and he lived that adage every day. The morning of his heart attack he made sure the lawn was mowed first. And he made sure that Linda and the kids were under his wing and taken care of.Terry requested no services. The thing he would have loved the most is for you to take your family to lunch, hold them close, and offer a toast to the love of family.In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to join them in sending a middle school student to band camp: Redlands Middle School c/o Sarah Kampstra, 2200 Broadway, Grand Junction, CO 81507, or in sending a developmentally delayed child to Camp Kiwanis: STRIVE, c/o Doug Sorter, 790 Wellington, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close