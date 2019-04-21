Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Terry Duane Baltzer

July 18, 1944 - April 6, 2019

Terry Duane Baltzer, 74, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on April 6, 2019.

A long-time Colorado resident, Terry was born in Galesburg, IL, and lived much of his life in the Quad Cities (IA/IL). He was a proud alumnus of Rock Island High School (Class of '62) and Black Hawk College (Associate of Business Administration). During college, Terry served in the Marine Corps Reserves, then began his career in restaurant equipment sales with Hockenbergs in the Quad Cities. Later, he formed Baltzer & Assoc. in Denver, CO, which he ran until retiring in 2009.

Terry was a member of American Lutheran Church in Grand Junction and several business and civic organizations throughout his lifetime. An avid hunter and fisherman, he loved spending time outdoors, and made lifelong friends wherever he went.

He is survived by his spouse, Terry Lynn Baltzer; children, Tamera (Sean) and Rick; step-mother, Geraldine Baltzer, Bettendorf, IA; sister-in-law, Carollee Baltzer, Port Byron, IL; siblings, Pamela (Greg) Kaumeyer, Shorewood, IL; Chris Baltzer, Bettendorf, IA; Larry (Kim) Benson, Washington D.C., and Laurie Benson, Washington D.C., and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Baltzer and Wanda and Paul Benson, and his beloved brother, Ronald Baltzer.

Remembrances can be sent to the family via Callahan-Edfast Mortuary in Grand Junction. Memorial contributions can be made in Terry's name to a charitable organization of one's choosing. A celebration of Terry's life will be held in Colorado later this summer.



