Theda McClain BeckerDecember 26, 1925 - July 18, 2020Theda was the fourth child born to Rex and Dora B. McClain in Ola, Arkansas, where she spent her childhood and graduated from Ola High School in 1944. She moved to Denver, Colorado, the same year to live with her sister, Lucille. During WWII she worked at Gates Rubber Company until 1948.Maurice G. Becker and Theda married in May, 1948, and moved to Fairplay, Colorado, where he served with the Colorado State Patrol. While in Fairplay, son Dennis M. Becker was born in April, 1957. From Fairplay, they were transferred to Lakewood, Colorado, where son David Rex was born in November, 1960. Another transfer took the family to Aurora, Colorado, in 1964, then in 1971, to Grand Junction, Colorado.Theda was a stay-at-home mom who enjoyed her family but also loved sewing, embroidering, crocheting, puzzles, and reading. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, served as librarian for several years and taught Sunday School. After her sons left home, she worked at the Grand Junction Board of Realtors. She volunteered at the Community Food Bank and Heirlooms for Hospice.Her son, David, was killed in a motorcycle accident May 11, 1981. Husband, Maurice died in July 2000. Others preceding her were her parents; sisters, Lucille and Lorraine; brothers, Edgar and Everett; nephew, Joe Boyce, and sister-in-law, Villetta Kretschmar. She is survived by son, Dennis of Denver; niece, Peggy Vawter and Guy of Grand Junction, and nephew, Paul and Cam Kretschmar of Wyoming.Her family, her home, her church and friends along with many interests made the good life she so enjoyed.Graveside service Saturday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m., at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.