Theodore Dean Nickerson
1930 - 2020
Born in New Raymer, CO, Ted attended school through tenth grade at Appleton School in Grand Junction, then graduated from Grand Junction High School in Colorado. He served in the Navy Seabees for four years following high school, then attended Mesa College in Grand Junction for two years. He earned a masters degree in Geology From UC Riverside.

Ted leaves behind three siblings, two daughters, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

A retired Certified Engineering Geologist with the City of Los Angeles, Ted enjoyed frequent walks at the LA Zoo with two of his nieces while living in Burbank until the age of 89. In January of 2020 he moved north to live on a family property in Humboldt County, CA, with his two daughters, two granddaughters, and three great-grandchildren. In Humboldt he celebrated his 90th birthday, took almost daily, sometimes twice daily walks, spent time with his great-grandchildren, and wrapped up every day with an appreciative word or two about what a nice day it had been. He is already missed.

Online memorial to be determined, email tnburbank@gmail.com.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 23, 2020.
