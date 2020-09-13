Theresa Bouley



February 15, 1936 - August 25, 2020



Theresa Frances Bouley, 84, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away at her residence in Covington, GA, Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020, with her family around her.



She was born in Glendive, Montana to Ragnvald and Frances Picek Knutson. Theresa is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl and Tommy, and sister, Marie.



She worked at the Grand Junction police department in Colorado from 1964 to 1974, then went back in 1980 to 1984. She also worked at Two Rivers Convention Center for 13 years. Theresa was involved in the Latin Angle Alliance Folklorico De La Jente Latina, call center - Choice Hotels until she retired, GJ JUCO Committee, Rotary Club, spending time with kids and grandkids. She enjoyed dancing, was a big animal lover, and left a huge impact on the community. She was a strong, independent and loving person that will be deeply missed.



Theresa is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Kendra (Ricky) Archuleta; grandchildren and their spouses, Tatiana (Patrick) Burson, Octavio (Brenda) Nieto-Bouley, and Valeria Tapia-Calderon; great-grandchildren, Dayaneli Coronado and Ozaleya Nieto; father of grandchildren, Jose Robles; brother and sisters-in-law, Ralph (Pat) Knutson and Lorrine Knutson.



Vigil Friday, September 18, 6:00 p.m., with funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 19, both at St. Joseph's Church, 230 N. 3rd Street.



