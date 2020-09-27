Theresa GarciaAugust 19, 1963 - September 20, 2020Theresa Garcia passed away in her home, surrounded by loved ones, on September 20, 2020.She was born and raised in Grand Junction, CO, where she lived in the Riverside community making friends everywhere she went. She was married in 1980 to Kenneth Trujillo and together they had three children who survive her, Kenneth Trujillo Jr., Antonia Trujillo, and Monica Trujillo-Paramo. She is also survived by her siblings, Jennie Maes, Nancy Vargas, Donna Garcia, Martin Garcia, and Frank Garcia, as well as beloved grandchildren, Sancho, Carmen, Lexi and Leticia (Boss Baby).She was born in 1963, to Lawrence R. Garcia and Patsy H. Garcia who both have preceded her in death, as well as her cherished brother, Larry (Jose) Garcia. Theresa was a very unique person whom everyone shared their own special bond with. She loved laughing and having get togethers at her house. She was a second mother to all of her nieces and nephews and she was very much cherished by all of them. Theresa made a very big impact in a lot of peoples lives and she will be forever missed and loved.