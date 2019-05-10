Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Doremus. View Sign Service Information Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 (970)-249-2121 Memorial service 2:00 PM Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 806 29 Road Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Scattergood Walter Doremus, Sr.October 7, 1930 - April 15, 2019

Thomas Scattergood Walter Doremus, Sr. fell asleep in death April 15, 2019, in the company of family and friends. He was 88.

Tom was born 1930 in Philidelphia, PA, to Marian Scattergood and John "Jack" Doremus. Tom was raised in Reading, PA on "The Farm" with his siblings, John and Joanne (Chislock). He joined the Navy, serving aboard the destroyer, USS Fletcher, as radar technician and was one of three designated as the "swimmer" for the ship. He joined his brother in Aspen in 1954, where he served as the night sheriff and City Magistrate. At the Red Onion, he met Beverly Stallard, his best friend and soul mate of 56 years. They enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved the mountains. In 1966 he dedicated his life to Jehovah which was one of his passions.

Tom worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation from 1964 in Fowler; Granada in 1972, and finally to Grand Junction to 1978.

After that Tom drove semis for Groendyke for seven years.

He is survived by four children, Susan

A memorial service is planned May 11, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 806 29 Road, Grand Junction, with Jeff Lively officiating. A celebration of his life will be held at Dual Immersion Academy, a/k/a Riverside School, 552 W. Main St. Grand Junction.

Arrangements are under the direction of Crippin Funeral Home & Crematory, Montrose, CO.

He is survived by four children, Susan Smith Albright, Thomas (Kathy) Doremus Jr., Karen (Garry) Rodriguez, and Rebecca Curtis; 16 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren. His brother, John, also survives him. Tom is preceded in death by his wife; parents, and sister.

