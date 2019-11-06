Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Edwin Lucks. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation Service Inc 562 W Crete Circle Ste 101 Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-255-8888 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Edwin Lucks



January 6, 1949 - November 4, 2019



Thomas Edwin Lucks, 70, of Fruita, died at home on Monday, November 4, 2019, of natural causes.



Tom was born in Minneapolis, MN, on January 6, 1949, the eldest son of Ed and Evie Lucks. The ski-nut family moved to Colorado in 1964 chasing Colorado's legendary powder. He was the valedictorian of his Northglenn High School (Denver) class and served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War.



After spending time in the mid-west, Tom and his wife and children returned to the Roaring Fork Valley in the mid-1980s, where he worked in property management and was active with Challenge Aspen.



Tom was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, hiker, camper, and skier. Friends and community members knew him for his resonant laughter and generosity. He retired to the Fruita/Mack area in 2001 and enjoyed his volunteer work at the food bank.



Tom is survived by his loving former wife and dear friend, Barbara; companion, Christine Peterson; sister, Corlyn (Corky); brother, Doug; children, Marjorie and Ned; five grandchildren, and a large extended family in St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lucas and parents, Ed and Evie.



A memorial service will be held at Canyon West Worship Center in Fruita at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 9, followed by a reception at the Copper Club in Fruita.



Memorial donations may be made to Food Bank of the Rockies - Western Slope (



