Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Joseph Harshman. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:00 PM Orchard Mesa Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Joseph Harshman



February 16, 1928 - August 12, 2019



Early in the morning of August 12, 2019, T.J. Harshman, our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, was freed from his earthly bonds.



Thomas Joseph Harshman (aka: Tom, or T.J.) was born on February 16, 1928, to a pioneer family at Cory, Colorado (a town named after his grandmother, Cora Harshman), Charles and Lilah Harshman. Tom spent a rich childhood growing up on the Harshman farm at Cory and later at a nearby farm by Austin, CO, where he and his older siblings, Gordon and Barbara, and younger brother, Rodney, played nearly all sports available and worked the farm while attending the Fairview School near Austin. CO. Tom later graduated from Delta High School with four bars on his sweater. He was on the Delta High basketball team that won the Colorado State Basketball Championship of 1946. Fifty years later Tom and other surviving teammates were flown to Denver when Delta High again took state.



In 1948, after graduating high school and two years of junior college at Iowa's Graceland College, Tom enlisted to serve in the United States



Following his army experience Tom enrolled at the University of Colorado to attend law school. Once a lawyer Tom and Jean moved to Grand Junction in 1956 where they adopted two sons, Paul in 1959, and Robert in 1962. It was in Grand Junction that Tom pursued his long and respectable career as a lawyer for 56 years.



Tom and Jean divorced in 1972 and he soon married Carole June, with whom he spent 23 years until her untimely passing in 1996. Tom was an avid golfer as well as a runner and ran his last marathon at 72.



He will be sorely missed by his surviving family of two sons, three step-daughters and step-son as well as nieces, a nephew and his many grandchildren.



A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.

Thomas Joseph HarshmanFebruary 16, 1928 - August 12, 2019Early in the morning of August 12, 2019, T.J. Harshman, our beloved father, grandfather and uncle, was freed from his earthly bonds.Thomas Joseph Harshman (aka: Tom, or T.J.) was born on February 16, 1928, to a pioneer family at Cory, Colorado (a town named after his grandmother, Cora Harshman), Charles and Lilah Harshman. Tom spent a rich childhood growing up on the Harshman farm at Cory and later at a nearby farm by Austin, CO, where he and his older siblings, Gordon and Barbara, and younger brother, Rodney, played nearly all sports available and worked the farm while attending the Fairview School near Austin. CO. Tom later graduated from Delta High School with four bars on his sweater. He was on the Delta High basketball team that won the Colorado State Basketball Championship of 1946. Fifty years later Tom and other surviving teammates were flown to Denver when Delta High again took state.In 1948, after graduating high school and two years of junior college at Iowa's Graceland College, Tom enlisted to serve in the United States Army . As he told it, he was on a plane heading for South Korea when they received different orders and the plane turned to drop him off in the snow near Fairbanks, Alaska where he spent the next four years as a 1st lieutenant, artillery range officer working with antiaircraft weapons for the war effort as well as marrying his first wife, Jean.Following his army experience Tom enrolled at the University of Colorado to attend law school. Once a lawyer Tom and Jean moved to Grand Junction in 1956 where they adopted two sons, Paul in 1959, and Robert in 1962. It was in Grand Junction that Tom pursued his long and respectable career as a lawyer for 56 years.Tom and Jean divorced in 1972 and he soon married Carole June, with whom he spent 23 years until her untimely passing in 1996. Tom was an avid golfer as well as a runner and ran his last marathon at 72.He will be sorely missed by his surviving family of two sons, three step-daughters and step-son as well as nieces, a nephew and his many grandchildren.A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Published in The Daily Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close