Thomas Nathan Turner passed away peacefully at home June 23, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was a lifelong resident of Grand Junction, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Jean Turner; and brother, Robert V. Turner. His survivors are his loving wife, Mary Herrera Turner; sisters, Ginger Turner Becker of Grand Junction, and Patty Turner Tomlinson and brother-in-law Macon Tomlinson of Lakeland, Florida; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bo. Tommy never met a stranger he didn't like and everyone loved him back. He was truly a sweet and gentle soul. He loved the outdoors and outdoor sports including skiing, water skiing, and boating at Lake Powell. We want to thank his loving care takers and all the people who helped him along the way. Tommy taught all of us humility and kindness. The world lost a shining star but heaven gained one. A celebration of life will be held at Martin Mortuary on July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hospice or .



