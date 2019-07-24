Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Rodney Brenner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Rodney Brenner



November 12, 1939 - June 27, 2019



Thomas "Tom" Rodney Brenner passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center, at the age of 79, with his wife at his side.



Tom was born on November 12, 1939, in Alexandria, VA to William "Bill" and Reta Lowell. At the age of six, Tom's parents moved to Colorado. He attended school in Aspen, Ridgeway, Ouray, and Clifton. At age 17, Tom joined the Navy where he became a corpsman.



Tom met his wife, Mary Ann, while they were both working at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. He married Mary Anna Baviere on September 5, 1961, in Paonia, CO. They were married for 57 years. Son, Bruce William, was born in Fort Collins, CO, where Tom was enrolled in pre-med. Bruce died as a baby and they moved back to Grand Junction.



Tom then got his RN degree from Mesa College. Following, he went to Wichita, KS to Physician Anesthesia School becoming a CRNA. Moving to Montezuma County to work in Cortez followed. Tom then spent the next 39 years of his career as a Nurse Anesthetist at Northern Navajo Medical Service in Tuba City, AZ, and Shiprock, NM, before "retiring". He began contracting over the states and finally retired six years later. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a pistol shooter and competed all over the Southwest.



Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann; sons, James John "Jimmy John" (Ann) of Westly, MT; Robert Barry "Barry" (Shelley) of Mead, CO, and Thomas Arthur "Thomas" (Lynda) of Cortez. He is also survived by his pride and joy, grandson, Bridger, whose college graduation Tom attended in May; his precious granddaughter, Stevee, they were two peas in a pod. Also surviving are brother, Wayne of Idaho; brothers-in-law, Ken Sherman and Chip Hines; sister-in-law, Jean Brenner; brother and sister-in-law, John and Theresa Bavier; numerous nieces, and nephews, and step-grandsons, Zak, B.J., Quinton, and Taren.



Tom was preceded in death by his son, Bruce; parents, Bill and Rita; brothers, Bill and Ron; sisters, Judy and Joyce "Peaches", and sisters-in-law, Sandy and Rita.



Per Tom's wishes, there will be no funeral services, and his body has been donated to a medical school.

