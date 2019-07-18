Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas "Todd" Soper. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Todd" Soper



August 6, 1960 - July 9, 2019



Thomas "Todd" Soper, 58 of Fort Lupton, CO passed away on July 9, 2019, at home surrounded by his family, after a short battle with cancer.



Todd was born in Boulder, CO to Dale and Beth Soper on August 6, 1960. He attended high school in Big Springs, NE. He married Becky Rich on January 4, 1992. He was employed with BJ Services/Baker Hughes, a GE Company, for 32 years.



As an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed his time with many friends and family at Vega Reservoir in Colorado as often as possible. Todd also loved Nascar and dirt track racing. Hanging out at the race track in Eunice, NM, and racing his #64 I-Stock with his friends gave him some of his greatest memories.



Todd is preceded in death by his father, Thomas "Dale" Soper.



Todd is survived by his wife Becky; boys, Thomas Benjamin Soper (Cassie), and Jakob Wayne Soper (Breckyn); grandsons, Thomas Wyatt Soper, Landon Thomas Harkless and Coe Wayne Soper; mother, Beth True; sister, Cheryl Horan (Mike); niece, Courtney Zebler (Ricky), and nephew, Michael Horan, along with a large extended family in Nebraska and across the country.



A celebration of life will take place at a later date, where all of Todd's friends and family are encouraged to attend and share their stories and memories.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 18, 2019

