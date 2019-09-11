Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Thoele



December 1, 1964 - September 3, 2019



Thomas Harrison Thoele entered this world as a force of nature on December 1, 1964. He was born, the youngest of nine children, to Aubrey and Mary Thoele (both deceased). They had a full house already, but with Tom, they were complete.



Tom had a sometimes shocking and always electric personality. He lived to make you laugh. He was devilishly and deviously funny! When he wasn't shocking you with some ridiculous thing he was planning to do, he was an incredible and accomplished carpenter, who loved his work. If you needed it, he could fix it or build it. He was even named in the "Book of Who's Who" when he worked for Structural Associates. He was currently working with Merrit and Associates.



Tom grew up in Grand Junction, but his favorite place was Lake Powell. The Thoele Family spent a lot of time there, and held deep memories for him, of his family having fun all together. It was his home away from home. Tom and Holly had a boat at Lake Powell as well. Over the years tons and tons of fun, mischief and adventure was had. He was always up for a party and threw quite a few.



Tom left this world on September 3, 2019, at 1:00 a.m. He was with wonderful friends, Brody, Kelsie (Red), and Scott having a great time. He was joking around until the very last minute. He will be missed by many.



Tom is survived by siblings, Barbara Alberty, Mark Thoele, Rita Thoele, and Robert Thoele (dec.), Paulette Roskos, Jeanne Thoele and Joseph Thoele and Jeffery Thoele (dec.) He is also survived by ex-wife, Holly Owen, his forever person, and his dog, Tess.



Since Tom wouldn't have it any other way there will be a Going Away Party at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Wrigley Field Sports Bar, 1810 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501.



Thomas ThoeleDecember 1, 1964 - September 3, 2019Thomas Harrison Thoele entered this world as a force of nature on December 1, 1964. He was born, the youngest of nine children, to Aubrey and Mary Thoele (both deceased). They had a full house already, but with Tom, they were complete.Tom had a sometimes shocking and always electric personality. He lived to make you laugh. He was devilishly and deviously funny! When he wasn't shocking you with some ridiculous thing he was planning to do, he was an incredible and accomplished carpenter, who loved his work. If you needed it, he could fix it or build it. He was even named in the "Book of Who's Who" when he worked for Structural Associates. He was currently working with Merrit and Associates.Tom grew up in Grand Junction, but his favorite place was Lake Powell. The Thoele Family spent a lot of time there, and held deep memories for him, of his family having fun all together. It was his home away from home. Tom and Holly had a boat at Lake Powell as well. Over the years tons and tons of fun, mischief and adventure was had. He was always up for a party and threw quite a few.Tom left this world on September 3, 2019, at 1:00 a.m. He was with wonderful friends, Brody, Kelsie (Red), and Scott having a great time. He was joking around until the very last minute. He will be missed by many.Tom is survived by siblings, Barbara Alberty, Mark Thoele, Rita Thoele, and Robert Thoele (dec.), Paulette Roskos, Jeanne Thoele and Joseph Thoele and Jeffery Thoele (dec.) He is also survived by ex-wife, Holly Owen, his forever person, and his dog, Tess.Since Tom wouldn't have it any other way there will be a Going Away Party at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Wrigley Field Sports Bar, 1810 North Ave., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close