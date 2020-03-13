Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Wayne Boland. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Wayne Boland



September 9, 1966 - March 4, 2020



Thomas Wayne Boland, formerly of Grand Junction, passed away on March 4, 2020, leaving behind his loving wife, Melissa (nee Stellrecht), and cherished sons, Benjamin and Jonathan to mourn his loss. Tom was the beloved son of Howard and the late Karen Boland, and dear brother of Raymond, Valerie (Eric) Lowe, and Michelle (Kent) Coker; he was uncle to Hannah, Gabrielle, Abel, Tyler, Amy, Kelly, Holly, Jared, Colleen, William, Suzanne, Mary, Izeya, DeonnaRae, Levi, Lydia, Codey, Jaden, and Josie.



Tom loved nature, especially anything green, alive and growing. He liked to build and renovate. He had many passions, especially mechanics, history, movies, and music. Tom read and studied everything, and he loved to talk about the things that excited him.



He loved the simple life; baking and canning with the fruits of his huge garden, filling the family freezer with his delicious cookies and pies. Tom will be remembered for his wicked sense of humor and sharp wit, and especially for his willingness to help others, always putting their needs before his own.



May Tom have eternal peace now in God's loving embrace, and may his loved ones be comforted by their fond memories of life with him.



Services will be Saturday, March 14, 11:00 a.m. at Canyon View Vineyard Church Chapel, 736 24 1/2 Road. A reception will follow.

