Obituary

Thomas Wells



June 21, 1956 - April 22, 2020



Thomas Lee Wells passed away, at the age of 63, on April 22, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado.



Tom was born in Casper, Wyoming, on June 21, 1956, the sixth child of Lois Marie (Davis) Wells and Robert Clyde Wells. Tom lived his younger days in a Catholic Orphanage in Wyoming, where he learned farm life, taking care of animals, milking cows, growing gardens, and putting up the harvests. His school days were spent in parochial schools in his younger days and then for a couple of years, after going to live with his mother and her husband upon getting out of the orphanage, he went to school in a two room schoolhouse with only two teachers for eight grades, in the mountains. He loved living in the mountains, fishing and hiking, and sleeping outside under the stars. He went to junior high and most of high school in Laramie, Wyoming, and graduated from Saratoga High School. As a young man, just out of high school, Tom worked in sawmills in Wyoming. His main career was quality control in metallurgy fabrication, making steel parts for different companies in Texas and in Utah.



Tom married Cynthia Boorse in Wyoming and together they had four children. They moved to Texas where they would raise their family. They later divorced and Tom moved to Utah, where he met his wife, Marybeth (Cahalin). They lived briefly in Las Vegas, then moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, where Tom lived for the remainder of his days.



Tom had a big heart, both physically and emotionally. He was a kind and gentle man. His children have fond memories of falling asleep on his chest listening to his heart beat and say that he was the best dad there ever was, he was always there when he was needed and he will be truly missed.



Tom is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Mary Jorden, and Katherine Drew.



He is survived by his wife, Marybeth, of Grand Junction, Colorado; children, Heather Wells, Ben Wells, Mandy Wells, and Misty Wells; step-children, Adam Naglich (Jaime), and Meagan Huffman; siblings, Robert (LeeAnne) Wells of Bossier City, Louisiana; Jim (Kathy) Wells of Bakersfield, California; Joe Wells of California, and Connie (Richard) McIntosh of Worland, Wyoming; grandchildren, Tyler, Torris, Michael, Daisy and Violet; great-granddaughter, Kaya; step-grandchildren, Ava, Harper, Payton, Shaylyn, Ryder, and Kylee, and many nieces and nephews, who will miss him dearly.



No services are scheduled at this time due to social distancing mandate.

