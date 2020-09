Timothy Furel HutchinsFebruary 2, 1935 - June 3, 2020Grand Junction resident, Tim F. Hutchins, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center with his wife at his side.A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Tim was a proud Army veteran and forever a cowboy.Tim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene; daughter, Sherry (Hank) Gardner; son, Brent (Dawna) Hutchins; brother, Mark Hutchins; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.Graveside services will be held at the committal shelter of the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m., followed by a brief gathering at the gravesite (section 7). Mask and social distancing protocols will be followed.Memorial contributions, in honor of Tim, may be made to a charity of your choice