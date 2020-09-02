Timothy Furel Hutchins
February 2, 1935 - June 3, 2020
Grand Junction resident, Tim F. Hutchins, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center with his wife at his side.
A loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, Tim was a proud Army veteran and forever a cowboy.
Tim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Arlene; daughter, Sherry (Hank) Gardner; son, Brent (Dawna) Hutchins; brother, Mark Hutchins; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held at the committal shelter of the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on Friday, September 4, 2020, 10:00 a.m., followed by a brief gathering at the gravesite (section 7). Mask and social distancing protocols will be followed.
Memorial contributions, in honor of Tim, may be made to a charity of your choice
.