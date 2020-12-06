Timothy Lee TomasiNovember 1, 1960 - November 29, 2020Timothy Lee Tomasi, an avid hunter, fisherman, sports fan, husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away with his family by his side on November 29, 2020. His passion for living life was exciting and never boring, but there was nothing he loved more than his family. He was dedicated to everything he did, big or small, and never did anything half way. He touched every life he encountered and was not easily forgotten, and never will be.Tim was born and raised in Grand Junction, Colorado, on November 1, 1960, to John and Juanita Tomasi, who preceded him in death. His sister, Barbara Hinkle, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his brothers, John (Rosemary), Kerry (Kathy), and Richard Tomasi, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and extended family. Tim graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1979, where he made life-long best friends, including Kenneth Halverson and Timothy Wells, who are still his best friends today. Numerous yearly hunting trips brought many new friends, whose lives he touched as well. Everyone he met ended up having a close bond with him. He was just that kind of man you couldn't help but love.Tim was "Dad" to five children, Jesse (and Jessie) Tomasi, Eric (Cheryl) Magnabosco, Christin Magnabosco, Timothy John "TJ" (Chelsea) Tomasi, and Troy (Annmarie) Irwin. He was "Papa" to 18 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He loved each and every one of them with all of his heart. He was the devoted, loving husband and best friend to his wife, Shirley, for 28 years. They met in Santa Cruz, California and moved back to Grand Junction to raise their family near the mountains that he loved so much.Tim worked at Waste Management for 25 years; dedicated and hard-working, and respected by all. He made numerous long-time very close friends there too, as well as throughout the community.Graveside services will be held at Grand Junction Memorial Gardens on December 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. The family also requests that you bring your best memories of Tim to share with them. This amazing man will live on forever in our hearts, memories, and souls.