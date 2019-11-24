Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Michael Dauer



October 31, 1964 - November 14, 2019



Timothy Michael Dauer died peacefully in Grand Junction, CO, on November 14, 2019.



Tim was born in Toledo, OH, to Virginia and Edgar Dauer on October 31, 1964. He attended Larc Lane School in Toledo where he made many friends. Tim was active in sports through Special Olympics, especially in swimming; winning multiple trophies and awards. After finishing his schooling, Tim worked at Lott Industries Sheltered Workshop on Hill Ave. He enjoyed the work and especially enjoyed his friends who worked there too.



Tim loved following area sports teams, watching games on tv and checking the newspaper for results. He was also very fond of band and orchestra music. For years he traveled to competitions of Drum Corp teams with other family members. He had favorite teams, but cheered for them all. He loved to imagine himself directing their performances, sometimes standing in the stands doing just that! Tim remained active in Special Olympic Sports of bowling, basketball, softball and swimming until a few years ago. He was a part of the MDS, Strive and Able programs over the years since 2004 in Grand Junction.



In 2003, Tim moved to Fruita, CO, with his mother and sister, Judy Dauer, to start life afresh. His father, Edgar, had passed away in 1994 in Toledo. Tim with sister, Judy, were active in church and other activities in Grand Junction, definitely enjoying making new friends in Colorado. Tim's mother died in Fruita in May of 2004.



Tim was preceded in death by parents, Ed and Virginia Dauer, and by his brother, David Dauer. Survivors include sisters, Judy, CO and Becky and family in CA; cousins, Donna in OH, and Rick and family in KY. Many friends and family will be grieving.



Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Appleton Christian, 2510 I-70 Frontage Road, on Tuesday, November 26 at 1:00 p.m. All are invited to come and remember Tim in this special way.



Memorial contributions, in Tim's memory, may be made to Down Syndrome Association of Greater Toledo, P.O. Box 298, Sylvania, OH 43560, Special Olympics at



