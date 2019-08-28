Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toby J. Guccini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Toby J. Guccini



August 28, 1954 - August 6, 2019



Toby died at home with his family by his side. He fought a tough battle with cancer for 20 months.



He was born to William T. "Bill" Guccini and Donna L. Hiatt in Grand Junction. He grew up in Glenwood Springs and later moved to the Silt area. He married his high school sweetheart, Debbie Williams, on August 11, 1972. She survives along with their children, Myka Yellico (Jim), Glenwood Springs, and TJ Guccini (Jackie) Silt; grandkids, Mason, Elle, Hadley and Sayre Yellico of Glenwood, and Brecken, Ashlynn and Chap Guccini of Silt. He is survived by sisters-in-law, Jorgeann Guccini of Rifle; Nancy Guccini of Cedaredge, and Sharon Williams (Kenny Smith), Rifle; brothers-in-law, Tom Williams (Lisa), Silt; Rich Williams (Karlene), Utah, and Steve Williams (Rhonda); 16 nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins in Grand Junction and Loma.



Toby was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Randy and Rodney Guccini.



A Memorial for Toby will be held at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Saturday, August 31 at 3:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations, in Toby's name, to Rocky Mountain Veterans' Hunts & Excursions, Inc., 6275 CR 315 Silt, CO 81652. You may send cards to the family at PO Box 88, New Castle, CO 81647.

