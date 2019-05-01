Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Rollins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tom J. Rollins

August 16, 1938 - April 22, 2019

Tommy Joe Rollins or "Grandpa" as he was affectionately known to many, was born August 16, 1938, and passed away April 22, 2019, surrounded by his many loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, Joan, his best friend for 60 years; sons, Mark and Wayne; daughter, Carrie Jarrett and son-in-law, Steve; grandchildren, Alex, Brittney, Erica, Amber, Lance, Ryan and Megan; great-grandchildren, Carlie, Evin, Josilynn, Felicite, Ava, and Meriah; sisters, Shirley Mack and Sharon Jackson; brother-in-law, Gerald, many special nieces and nephews, countless other friends and spiritual family.

Tom requested no services, but that doesn't stop us from writing about our special man! Tom touched so many lives with his BIG HEART, love for others, his playful teasing and his deep appreciation for Jehovah.

He was a bricklayer for most of his life even into his 70's saying that it "kept him going". He ran his own company for many years, teaching the trade to his sons and others. He was an exceptional bricklayer and those that worked with him said "he was fast at it, no one could beat him." With special fondness was his relationship with Larry Dangler; grandpa loved him like a son.

He was the BEST of everything life had to offer. We will always remember his special smile, caring heart, and warm embrace. He always said he wanted "everyone to love one another, and to not take one another for granted", and we hope to carry on his memory with those words.

It is only fitting to end with a scripture that defines his personality so well from 1 Thessalonians 5:14-18 "Speak consolingly to those who are depressed, support the weak, be patient toward all. See that no one repays injury for injury to anyone, but always pursue what is good toward one another and to all others. Always be rejoicing. Pray constantly. Give thanks for everything. This is God's will for you."



