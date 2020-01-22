Tommy Lynn Walterscheid
August 28, 1951 - January 14, 2020
Ladies man, horseshoe aficionado, outdoorsman, letter carrier, and outlaw, Tommy Lynn Walterscheid told his last inappropriate joke on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, that which cannot be printed here.
Tommy was born to Leonard and Betty Walterscheid in Fort Sill, OK, August 28, 1951, and grew up in Moab, UT. He served the US Navy and is a campaign veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a carpenter, prospector, horseman and retired as a US letter carrier from Fruita, CO.
Tommy raised three sons, Richard Coy, Matthew (Kira) Coff, and Timothy (Jennifer) Walterscheid. He's survived by wife, Treva (Stoner) Walterscheid; mother, Betty (Davison) Walterscheid, and siblings, Cynthia (Denny) Granum, and Leonard (Korine) Walterscheid all of Grand Junction, CO; Michael Walterscheid of Salt Lake City, UT and Dianna (Jim) Bicknell of Trophy Club, TX. Tommy loved his grandchildren, Kalynn, Alexandra, McKenzie, Bennett and Lincoln and cherished his nephews, nieces and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Leonard Joseph Walterscheid.
A celebration of Tommy's life will be held Saturday, January 25, 2:00 p.m. at Adobe Creek Golf Course, 876 18 1/2 Rd., Fruita, CO 81521. Casual attire is required.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020