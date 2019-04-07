Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mildred "Toni" Erwin

April 27, 1926 - February 28, 2019

Mildred "Toni" Erwin, longtime resident of Grand Junction, passed away February 28, 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 92.

Born April 27, 1926, in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania to John Patterson and Clara Irene Carothers, she was one of 11 siblings.

After graduation from Carlisle High School, Toni attended Medical Assistant school in New York City, riding the Staten Island Ferry from her Aunt Nellie and Uncle Ole Odegaards Home.

After graduation she rode the train to Washington state where her parents had moved. She found work as a secretary at the Hanford Atomic Energy Commission. While working there she met and married William "Jack" Erwin, an electrician and her loving husband of 55 years until his passing in 2005.

They moved to Long Beach in 1953 where Toni worked as a Medical Assistant to Dr. Rohrer, an Orthopedic Surgeon.

Toni and Jack raised their family first in Long Beach, California before moving to Grand Junction in 1970.

Toni was active in the Lutheran Church, a member of Ladies Auxiliary and the choir. She loved volunteering over the years and helped with Little League, Brownies and Cub Scouts to name a few. She was an avid reader, never without a book, and instilled that love to her children and grandchildren. She loved to bake and her famous chocolate chip cookies were always in the Winnie the Pooh cookie jar when family visited.

Toni is survived by two sisters; sons, Glen, Tim, and William, and daughter, Lisa (VanHorne); 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place. A committal ceremony will take place April 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction.

In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in her name to St. Paul's Ev Lutheran Church, 632 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Thank you to Dr. Jimerson, PA Natalie, and the staff of Doak Walker House in Steamboat for the compassion and care of our mom.

Mildred "Toni" ErwinApril 27, 1926 - February 28, 2019Mildred "Toni" Erwin, longtime resident of Grand Junction, passed away February 28, 2019, after a brief illness at the age of 92.Born April 27, 1926, in Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania to John Patterson and Clara Irene Carothers, she was one of 11 siblings.After graduation from Carlisle High School, Toni attended Medical Assistant school in New York City, riding the Staten Island Ferry from her Aunt Nellie and Uncle Ole Odegaards Home.After graduation she rode the train to Washington state where her parents had moved. She found work as a secretary at the Hanford Atomic Energy Commission. While working there she met and married William "Jack" Erwin, an electrician and her loving husband of 55 years until his passing in 2005.They moved to Long Beach in 1953 where Toni worked as a Medical Assistant to Dr. Rohrer, an Orthopedic Surgeon.Toni and Jack raised their family first in Long Beach, California before moving to Grand Junction in 1970.Toni was active in the Lutheran Church, a member of Ladies Auxiliary and the choir. She loved volunteering over the years and helped with Little League, Brownies and Cub Scouts to name a few. She was an avid reader, never without a book, and instilled that love to her children and grandchildren. She loved to bake and her famous chocolate chip cookies were always in the Winnie the Pooh cookie jar when family visited.Toni is survived by two sisters; sons, Glen, Tim, and William, and daughter, Lisa (VanHorne); 11 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.Cremation has taken place. A committal ceremony will take place April 26, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction.In lieu of flowers a memorial donation may be made in her name to St. Paul's Ev Lutheran Church, 632 26 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 81506.Thank you to Dr. Jimerson, PA Natalie, and the staff of Doak Walker House in Steamboat for the compassion and care of our mom. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close