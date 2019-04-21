Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tracy Rodeback. View Sign

Tracy Rodeback

December 8, 1959 - April 17, 2019

Tracy Anne Rodeback passed away on the morning of April 17, 2019, in her Grand Junction home, surrounded by family.

Tracy was born alongside identical sister, Stacy Basinger, on December 8, 1959, in Durango, CO, to Lyle and Ruth Stewart. She was raised along with her four other siblings on the family ranch in Ignacio, CO, where she loved horses and more horses!

After relocating to Fruita, CO, in 1975, she attended Fruita Monument High School, finishing her senior year in Rangely, CO, where she met the love of her life, Peter Shane Rodeback. The two were later married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1978, where they were sealed for time and all eternity.

In 1979 they started their family with their first daughter, Lacie Louise, followed four years later by Courtney Anne in 1983. Completing the family in 1996 was Jordin Nicole.

Peter and Tracy lived in Colorado for most of their 41 years of marriage, settling in Grand Junction for the majority. Here she was blessed with four beautiful grandkids, Kasidee Nicole, Trinity Megin, Linkin Joshua, and Ragen Renee.

Tracy's love of horses never diminished. She became a part of the Lime Light barn family, and became an iconic seamstress for the horse show world where her creations live on today.

Tracy's life was the perfect example of kindness and beauty. Her fight taught us the value and depth of her strength.

She is survived by husband, Peter; daughters, Lacie, Courtney, and Jordin; grandchildren, Kasidee, Trinity, Linkin, and Ragen, and siblings, Steve, Candace, Lyle, Crystal, and twin, Stacy.

A viewing will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2542 G Rd., Grand Junction, CO on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 10 - 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in Crown Point Cemetery, Grand Junction, CO.



2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

