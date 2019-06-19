It's been two years since you left and we are still not sure how life goes on without you. We feel like you've missed so much already; your first grandson, your son graduating high school, and our baby girl finishing her first year of kindergarten. I know you would have given anything to be here in these moments. Life will never be the same without you. We miss you everyday and can't wait until we are together again. You are loved, missed, and always remembered. Love you for life! Always, Your family.
Published in The Daily Sentinel from June 19 to June 25, 2019