Travis Dale Morton



November 11, 1975 - January 24, 2020



Travis Dale Morton, 44, an equipment operator, went to be with our Lord Friday, January 24, 2020, in Jacksboro.



Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m., February 8, 2020, at the Center of Independence, 740 Gunnison Ave., Grand Junction, Colorado.



Travis was born November 11, 1975, to Garry Morton and Sandra (Kellerby) Detty. He had a passion for the outdoors and loved hunting, fishing, camping and was willing to help with anything for his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Garry Morton; grandparents, Dale Morton and Katherine Kellerby, and cousin, Jill Parker.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Sandy Detty (Steve); brother, Derek Detty; step-brother, Jason Detty (Kelli); sisters, Tracy Morton, and Tamra Smith (Mike); grandparents, Dale Kellerby and Alice Morton; his nieces and nephews.



He will be missed not only by his loving family but also by all of the friends he made along his journey here on earth.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Roice-Hurst Humane Society, PO Box 4040, Grand Junction, CO 81502.



Services have been entrusted to Hawkins Funeral Home, Bridgeport, TX.

