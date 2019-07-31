Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Triantafilos "Tomy" Patsantaras. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Triantafilos "Tomy" Patsantaras



February 20, 1916 - July 26, 2019



Triantafilos "Tomy" Patsantaras, 103, passed away peacefully at his home on July 26, 2019.



He was born in Pavliani, Greece, a small mountain village west of the city of Lamia, to Athanasios and Efthemia Patsantaras. As a young man, he traveled from village to village with his father (who was a tailor) making clothes.



In 1938 he enlisted in the Greek Army prior to the war. As hostilities began in the Balkans, he fought on the Bulgarian and Albanian front lines. He was among the Greek patriots who fought Italian invaders, pushing them out of Greece in 1940. He continued fighting against Nazis until 1942 when Greece surrendered. Following the conquest of Greece by the Germans, Trian joined the Greek Resistance fighters, the Andartes. As a member of EDES (National Republic Greek League), he contributed to the successful WWII mission Operation Harling. The mission was conducted by British Special Operation Executive (SOE) soldiers and Greek resistance fighters to destroy the heavily guarded Gorgopotamos railroad viaduct in Central Greece in November 1942 (a key supply route to N. Africa). While British teams set explosives on the bridge, Greek patriots cut the railway and telephone lines and provided cover for the operations. He and his comrades survived this battle, fighting courageously against the occupying German troops until the end of the war.



Open conflict between communist ELAS and democratic EDES had begun breaking out in 1942, ultimately erupting into the Greek Civil War. After fighting numerous battles for a decade and being wounded by Communist forces during the Civil War, he departed Greece for the United States.



Trian immigrated to the United States in 1951 to join his uncles in the sheep ranching business in Western Colorado. He then became an American citizen. He returned to Greece years later and in 1962 married his wife of 57 years, Chrysoula (Christine). He continued in the sheep ranching business and spent time working in restaurants in the Vail and Grand Junction areas for friends sharing his lamb-roasting expertise. He loved to cook Greek food to share with family and friends.



Trian was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and attended regularly. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading history books published in Greek about WWII and his religion. He also enjoyed traveling back to Greece for lengthy visits to see family and friends. Trian loved his adopted country and never met a stranger; everyone became a friend.



Trian was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters (all of Lamia, Greece), and many life-long friends. He is survived by his wife, Chrysoula; children, Tom (Kim), Nick (Victoria), and May, and grandchildren, Grace and Trian.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.



A viewing will take place on Thursday, August 1, 6:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, with a Trisagion (prayer) to follow at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.



Triantafilos "Tomy" PatsantarasFebruary 20, 1916 - July 26, 2019Triantafilos "Tomy" Patsantaras, 103, passed away peacefully at his home on July 26, 2019.He was born in Pavliani, Greece, a small mountain village west of the city of Lamia, to Athanasios and Efthemia Patsantaras. As a young man, he traveled from village to village with his father (who was a tailor) making clothes.In 1938 he enlisted in the Greek Army prior to the war. As hostilities began in the Balkans, he fought on the Bulgarian and Albanian front lines. He was among the Greek patriots who fought Italian invaders, pushing them out of Greece in 1940. He continued fighting against Nazis until 1942 when Greece surrendered. Following the conquest of Greece by the Germans, Trian joined the Greek Resistance fighters, the Andartes. As a member of EDES (National Republic Greek League), he contributed to the successful WWII mission Operation Harling. The mission was conducted by British Special Operation Executive (SOE) soldiers and Greek resistance fighters to destroy the heavily guarded Gorgopotamos railroad viaduct in Central Greece in November 1942 (a key supply route to N. Africa). While British teams set explosives on the bridge, Greek patriots cut the railway and telephone lines and provided cover for the operations. He and his comrades survived this battle, fighting courageously against the occupying German troops until the end of the war.Open conflict between communist ELAS and democratic EDES had begun breaking out in 1942, ultimately erupting into the Greek Civil War. After fighting numerous battles for a decade and being wounded by Communist forces during the Civil War, he departed Greece for the United States.Trian immigrated to the United States in 1951 to join his uncles in the sheep ranching business in Western Colorado. He then became an American citizen. He returned to Greece years later and in 1962 married his wife of 57 years, Chrysoula (Christine). He continued in the sheep ranching business and spent time working in restaurants in the Vail and Grand Junction areas for friends sharing his lamb-roasting expertise. He loved to cook Greek food to share with family and friends.Trian was a devoted member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and attended regularly. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading history books published in Greek about WWII and his religion. He also enjoyed traveling back to Greece for lengthy visits to see family and friends. Trian loved his adopted country and never met a stranger; everyone became a friend.Trian was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters (all of Lamia, Greece), and many life-long friends. He is survived by his wife, Chrysoula; children, Tom (Kim), Nick (Victoria), and May, and grandchildren, Grace and Trian.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice or St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church.A viewing will take place on Thursday, August 1, 6:00 p.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, with a Trisagion (prayer) to follow at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. Published in The Daily Sentinel on July 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close