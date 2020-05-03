Truman Lee "Kit" Horton



November 26, 1935 - April 22, 2020



Kit died at home on April 22, 2020, after a lengthy illness, surrounded with the love of his family.



Kit was born in Chugwater, WY, to Harold and Zelta Horton. He was the seventh child of 11 brothers and sisters. He spent his childhood in Wyoming. After high school he went to work for the railroad in Cheyenne. Because of his long hair and goatee, he got the nickname of Kit because he looked like Kit Carson and the name stuck. He told many stories of his adventures with his friend, Cecil.



He married Cheryl McDaniel in 1955; they later divorced. However, from that union his precious daughter, Dottie Lee, was born. On November 21, 1970, he married Jean Wirant. Dottie, and Jean's daughter, Jodi, were part of the ceremony that created this beautiful family. Kit later adopted Jodi and she was thereafter referred to as his baby girl.



Kit worked for Grand Junction Steel for over 40 years, starting in the paint shop and working his way up to quality control manager. He retired in 1996 after suffering a heart attack.



He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends. There are many good memories from those adventures, many of them with his best friend, Wimp Holding. Later in life he enjoyed going to Las Vegas before it got too big. For the last seven years, our family vacations have been to Mesquite, NV, with our two daughters and honorary third daughter, Audrey Hoover.



He is survived by his wife, Jean Horton; daughters, Dottie (Danny) Vanover and Jodi McKenna; grandchildren, Kip (Joni) Fraser, and Lyndsay Danay McKenna; great-grandchildren, Blakelee McKenna, Kyler Scott, Syvannah and Makayla Fraser, Celeste (Logan) Harrison, and Hannah Roper. He is also survived by sisters, Margil (Cliff), Barbara, and Sharon; brothers, Larry (Sherrie), and Doc (Bonnie), along with numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Morris, Dale and Harold, and sisters, Clarice and Dorreta.



Thank you to the people at The Center at Foresight, for his care, especially Lorraine. Thank you to his hospice team, Teresa and Kellie.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



My precious Kit, you are now at peace and in no more pain. You can soar with the eagles and run with the wolves. I love you beyond words and I will catch you later.





