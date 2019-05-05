Thoma "Tuckie" Charlene LaDou
October 24, 1944 - April 23, 2019
Tuckie LaDou, 74, of Grand Junction, passed away from us to her Lord on April 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.
Tuckie, born Thoma Charlene McLin, in San Diego, CA, was a member of Clifton Christian Church. She enjoyed services and Sunday School, Bible Study, and choir. She is a well known and much loved quilter in the Grand Valley.
Tuckie raised three sons on her own, beginning in the early 70's. She took us on adventures; we always were on a mission! Once she had an empty nest, those adventures continued, with Gusto. No life is free of travail, Tuckie certainly had her share and then some. She died with more than 25 years of sobriety. She divorced one man and buried another. She had trouble with collecting, well, everything.
Tuckie retired from the Forest Service where she was a fire dispatcher. She loved Fire Camp and all you Hot Shots.
She is survived by three sons; a nephew; two nieces; nine grandchildren, and we have lost track of all the great-grandchildren.
Services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Clifton Christian Church. Services have be entrusted to Jeff Gentry and staff at Affordable Memorial Care of Clifton.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019