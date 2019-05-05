Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tuckie LaDou. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thoma "Tuckie" Charlene LaDou

October 24, 1944 - April 23, 2019

Tuckie LaDou, 74, of Grand Junction, passed away from us to her Lord on April 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.

Tuckie, born Thoma Charlene McLin, in San Diego, CA, was a member of Clifton Christian Church. She enjoyed services and Sunday School, Bible Study, and choir. She is a well known and much loved quilter in the Grand Valley.

Tuckie raised three sons on her own, beginning in the early 70's. She took us on adventures; we always were on a mission! Once she had an empty nest, those adventures continued, with Gusto. No life is free of travail, Tuckie certainly had her share and then some. She died with more than 25 years of sobriety. She divorced one man and buried another. She had trouble with collecting, well, everything.

Tuckie retired from the Forest Service where she was a fire dispatcher. She loved Fire Camp and all you Hot Shots.

She is survived by three sons; a nephew; two nieces; nine grandchildren, and we have lost track of all the great-grandchildren.

Services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Clifton Christian Church. Services have be entrusted to Jeff Gentry and staff at Affordable Memorial Care of Clifton.



Thoma "Tuckie" Charlene LaDouOctober 24, 1944 - April 23, 2019Tuckie LaDou, 74, of Grand Junction, passed away from us to her Lord on April 23, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital.Tuckie, born Thoma Charlene McLin, in San Diego, CA, was a member of Clifton Christian Church. She enjoyed services and Sunday School, Bible Study, and choir. She is a well known and much loved quilter in the Grand Valley.Tuckie raised three sons on her own, beginning in the early 70's. She took us on adventures; we always were on a mission! Once she had an empty nest, those adventures continued, with Gusto. No life is free of travail, Tuckie certainly had her share and then some. She died with more than 25 years of sobriety. She divorced one man and buried another. She had trouble with collecting, well, everything.Tuckie retired from the Forest Service where she was a fire dispatcher. She loved Fire Camp and all you Hot Shots.She is survived by three sons; a nephew; two nieces; nine grandchildren, and we have lost track of all the great-grandchildren.Services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Clifton Christian Church. Services have be entrusted to Jeff Gentry and staff at Affordable Memorial Care of Clifton. Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close